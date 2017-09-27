Report: C.J. Prosise not expected to play Sunday

AP

Seahawks backup running back C.J. Prosise is not expected to play Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Prosise had tests on his injured ankle earlier this week, and the team lists him as week to week, per Rapoport.

The second-year veteran has served as Chris Carson‘s backup, playing 59 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps this season. He has eight carries for 20 yards and six catches for 87 yards.

Prosise’s absence Sunday would mean an increased role for Thomas Rawls and/or Eddie Lacy. Rawls and Lacy both were active against the Titans, but Rawls played only one snap and Lacy none.

The team’s running backs — minus Russell Wilson‘s rushing yardage — are averaging 63.3 yards per game.

UPDATE 3:56 P.M. ET: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said J.D. McKissic will get his shot in Prosise’s role if Prosise can’t play.