Saints get Terron Armstead back on practice field Wednesday

The Saints did not leave left tackle Terron Armstead on the physically unable to perform list at the start of the regular season in a strong indication that they expect him to be ready to play at some point in the first six weeks of the season.

Armstead, who had shoulder surgery in June, has not played in the first three games, but he took a significant step toward getting back in the lineup on Wednesday. According to multiple reports from Saints practice in London, Armstead took part in practice for the first time since his operation.

Right tackle Zach Strief was also on the practice field after missing the last two weeks with a knee injury. It’s not clear at this point if either player will be in the lineup against the Dolphins on Sunday, but, barring a setback, it shouldn’t be long before both are suiting up for games.

Cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, out last week with a concussion, and Sterling Moore, who missed the win over the Panthers with a chest injury, were also practicing for New Orleans.