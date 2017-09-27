Saints place David Parry on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Saints placed defensive tackle David Parry on injured reserve Wednesday. Parry injured his ankle in Sunday’s victory over the Panthers.

New Orleans promoted Parry from the practice squad last week, but he didn’t make it through the first half.

Parry joined the Saints on Sept. 3 after being claimed off waivers from the Colts. He was a two-year starter in Indianapolis.

The Saints made official the promotion of linebacker Ben Heeney from the practice squad, which was previously reported. Heeney joined the team’s practice squad last week.

He entered the league in 2015 as a fifth-round pick of the Raiders. Heeney, 25, appeared in 19 games, with five starts, in two seasons in Oakland. He made 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Saints also signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to the practice squad.