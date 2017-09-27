Saints waiting to see what Willie Snead’s role will be this week

Getty Images

The Saints will have a decision to make at wide receiver this week.

Willie Snead is back with the team after serving a three-game suspension after a DUI arrest during the offseason and made the trip to London for this week’s game against the Dolphins. Snead was third on the team with 72 catches and 895 receiving yards last season, but coach Sean Payton said that the team will wait to see what kind of role Snead will play right out of the gate.

“We’ll wait and see how he’s moving around,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “It’s been a little bit of time since he had been playing. We’ll see how he handles the work week.”

Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman and Ted Ginn have seen the most snaps at receiver in the first three weeks and at least one will be giving up snaps to Snead if he returns to last year’s role in the offense.