Sam Bradford won’t practice Wednesday, not ruled out for Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 27, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings will start their practice week on Wednesday without quarterback Sam Bradford on the field.

Coach Mike Zimmer said that Bradford will not be on the field as he continues to deal with the left knee injury that has kept him off the field the last two weeks. That’s a change from the last two weeks when Bradford was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but the change doesn’t mean the team’s ruled him out for this week.

Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that the team is “doing everything they can” to get Bradford ready to play against the Lions in Sunday’s home game.

Case Keenum has started the last two weeks for the Vikings and played well in last Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers, which Zimmer credited to having more time to craft a game plan for him after ruling Bradford out earlier than they did when they waited until Sunday to make a decision in Week Two. We’ll see how long they hold off on a decision before a divisional game against another 2-1 team.

12 responses to “Sam Bradford won’t practice Wednesday, not ruled out for Sunday

  1. We stole the game there last year (we actually stole both games), Lions fans can only hope the thievery continues this weekend.

  2. You might be wondering how the NFCN QBs rank amongst their peers:

    1. Sam Bradford
    10. Case Keenum
    12. Matt Stafford
    17. Aaron Rodgers
    29. Mike Glennon

    Looking forward to seeing the 2 best healthy QBs going head to head Sunday whether it’s Bradford/Stafford or Keenum/Stafford.

  5. I can’t wait until someone breaks the story and tells us what’s really going on with Bradford’s knee. I understand the secrecy but there’s something going on there beyond ” it’s just sore. ” I am Looking forward to finding out.

  6. With first place on the line against a division rival, if Bradford doesn’t play his knee is worse than the Vikings are letting on.

    The Vikings learned last year that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. They’re not concerned with preseason championships, power rankings or even division championships. They leave those awards to the teams that know they don’t have a fighting chance in the postseason with their historically bad defense. The Vikings primary goal is to get to January healthy.

    It’s a bone bruise…

  bobthebillsfan says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    With first place on the line against a division rival, if Bradford doesn’t play his knee is worse than the Vikings are letting on.

    They’re not trying to keep any secrets here and are as forthright as possible. It’s a bone bruise- these things are extremely hard to forecast and that’s just the way it is. That’s not so hard to understand.

  9. Bradford didn’t fare that well against the Lions last year, though their leaky OL had a lot to do with that. After Keenum’s performance on Sunday, it doesn’t make much sense to rush Bradford back if he can’t get his reps in this week.

    The Vikings need to see this game as a must win. When the Vikings won the division in 2015, they went a combined 4-0 and against Detroit and Chicago. Zimmer’s other two seasons, they went 1-3 in those games, and the Lions swept them both times. They need to win this game.

  10. I hope he is healthy soon.

    Disclaimer: I am not predicting the Minnesota Vikings are going to the super bowl nor am I saying Sam Bradford will be in the hall of fame. I could have wrote “I like turtles” and I’m sure some desperate troll would reach and claim our entire fanbase is certain we are a lock for the super bowl.

  12. I wouldn’t exactly say I’m on the Case Keenum bandwagon but he definitely has my attention. If we can win against the best team in the NFC N then we’re on to something! Staffords record against the Vikings is 7-7. Lets go!

