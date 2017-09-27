Seahawks add linebacker Justin March-Lillard off waivers from Dolphins

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks claimed linebacker Justin March-Lillard off waivers from the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

March-Lillard was waived by Miami on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for the return of Lawrence Timmons to their roster from a team suspension.

March-Lillard takes the place on Dewey McDonald on Seattle’s active roster. McDonald was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after sustaining a torn ACL on the opening kickoff of Sunday’s game in Tennessee. started five games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, recording 22 tackles and two passes defended.

He appeared in two games this season for Miami.