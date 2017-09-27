Sean Lee hopeful hamstring injury won’t keep him out

Getty Images

Coming off a Monday night game, the Cowboys held only a walk-through Wednesday. But the team’s injury report lists linebacker Sean Lee as not practicing.

The All-Pro left Monday night’s game in the fourth quarter with a strained hamstring. He told ESPN’s Todd Archer that his hamstring was “feeling better” Wednesday but was uncertain about his availability for Sunday.

The Cowboys are on a short week, but Lee said he still is “hopeful” of playing against the Rams, per Archer.

In 2016, Lee had a chance to play all 16 games in a season for the first time. But the Cowboys held him out of the meaningless regular-season finale against the Eagles. Lee missed 36 games with injuries in his first six seasons.

The Cowboys also list defensive tackle Stephen Paea (knee) as not practicing.

Dallas remains banged up in the secondary with cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) listed as limited.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) returned to the practice field for the first time since fracturing the tibial plateau in his right leg Aug. 26. He was given an eight-week timeline to return.