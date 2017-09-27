Steven Hauschka nabs AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Bills moved quickly to sign kicker Steven Hauschka as a free agent this offseason and he made that move look smart during last Sunday’s 26-16 win over the Broncos.

Hauschka made all four field goals he tried during the game, including a pair in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach for Denver. One of those fourth quarter kicks was a 53-yarder and Hauschka also hit from 55 yards in the second quarter.

He added a pair of extra points and the NFL announced on Wednesday that all those makes made Hauschka the AFC’s special teams player of the week.

It’s the first time that Hauschka has won the award since leaving the Seahawks and he’s the fifth kicker in Bills history to be so honored.