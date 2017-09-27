Terrence Brooks named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Jets picked up safety Terrence Brooks in a trade with the Eagles just before the start of the regular season and the move paid off in the team’s first win of the 2017 season.

Brooks only saw 30 snaps on defense while playing in a reserve role behind rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, but those were enough for him to make a pair of big plays in the 20-6 victory over the Dolphins.

Brooks intercepted Jay Cutler near midfield early in the third quarter to give the Jets the ball in good field position that they used to drive for a field goal. He then picked off another Cutler pass in the fourth quarter to all but wipe out any hopes Miami might have had of rallying to make a game of it.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Brooks has been named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time that Brooks has received the honor and the first time a Jets defender has nabbed the prize since Darrelle Revis won in the second week of the 2015 season.