Tom Brady wins AFC offensive player of the week again this week

Tom Brady is on a roll, and the league can’t find anyone else to give its weekly award to.

The Patriots quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week for the second straight week. It’s the fourth time in his career he’s won it back-to-back weeks, and he already had more of the weekly awards than any player.

Brady was 25-of-35 passing for 378 yards and five touchdowns in New England’s 36-33 win over Houston.

It’s becoming a bit ho-hum, but Brady rebounded from a bad night in the opener with two spectacular weeks, which could be bad news for the Panthers this week after they were strafed by the Saints.

14 responses to “Tom Brady wins AFC offensive player of the week again this week

  4. Amazing that a player with his talent was also a cheater. I guess ability doesn’t always correlate with character.

  6. weepingjebus says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:38 am
    “Interesting! I have been too busy with the Giants and Steelers to notice.” — Father Time

    You also forgot the cap hell Ravens, too. Herman Munster’s back looks all funky all of a sudden.

    Oh, that Father Time.

  10. You mean 2 yard Tom DIDN’T have to throw the ball 189 times??!! How else can one explaine all that yardage by a guy who can’t throw the long ball & only knows how to dump the ball off??!!
    It must just DEFLATE so many of those well informed, insightful & knowledgable fans out there that a 40 year old noodle armed SYSTEM QB can be doing this!!!!! I know…. He MUST BE CHEATING!!!! After all, that’s what the Patriots do to win right??!! They just CAN’T be THAT GOOD for THIS LONG could they??!!
    I guess ANOTHER 5 YEARS is just CRAZY TALK!!! LOL!!!
    Should be even more entertaining as the year progresses & BB & Patricia get the D figured out…. Until the I guess I’ll just have to SETTLE for watching the GOAT keep on SHREADING the league….. Oh the AGONY!!!
    Enjoy!!! I KNOW I will!!!
    Go Pats!!!!

  11. Big accomplishment considering the kind of week some other players had.

    Brady is just getting rolling too. If Solder and Cannon can get fully healthy Brady will really be able to tear it up.

  12. This must be a mistake. They said he was too old! They said he was washed up after week 1! They said he’s just a system QB! They said he wouldn’t throw for 800yds & 9 TDs in his last 2 games! They said it!!!!!!!

  14. bullcharger says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:03 am
    Not to mention getting Hightower, Rowe and eventually McClellin all back on the field at once.

    If they can find a way to wade through some early season injury issues here, they will only get better as the season goes.

    Wise and Butler have been nice early season rookie surprises on D. Let the media and clueless NFL fans think somehow, some way, this team isn’t going to be any good anymore. Makes me laugh every September.

