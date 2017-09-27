Trump says NFL will “go to hell” if it doesn’t change

AP

So much for that Wednesday morning tweet praising Cowboys owner Jerry Jones signifying an end to President Trump’s beef with the NFL.

Asked by a reporter while President Trump was departing the White House via Marine One on Wednesday about the inconsistency between the First Amendment rights of the Charlottesville neo-Nazis and white supremacists to protest and the First Amendment rights of NFL players to protest, he ignored the question and went on the offensive, again.

“I think the NFL is in a box. I think they’re in a really bad box. You look at what’s happening with their ratings, you look at what’s going on — I mean, frankly, the only thing that’s doing well in the NFL is the pregame, because everybody wants to see what’s going on. The NFL is in a very bad box. You cannot have people disrespecting our national anthem, our flag, our country. And that’s what they’re doing. And in my opinion the NFL has to change. Or you know what’s gonna happen? Their business is gonna go to hell.”

Regardless of whether his prediction is correct, these comments prove that the President won’t be moving on, that he won’t be entertaining the other side of the issue, and that the only way this will end is if the NFL finds a way to allow players to shed light on valid concerns regarding racial equality, social justice, and police brutality separate and apart from the anthem. It’s something the league should have realized when Colin Kaepernick started the protests in 2016, and it’s something that the Commissioner needs to spearhead not by mandate but by a team-by-team consensus regarding the best strategy for harmonizing two starkly different positions on which there is no middle ground, at all.