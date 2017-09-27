Trump says NFL will “go to hell” if it doesn’t change

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT
So much for that Wednesday morning tweet praising Cowboys owner Jerry Jones signifying an end to President Trump’s beef with the NFL.

Asked by a reporter while President Trump was departing the White House via Marine One on Wednesday about the inconsistency between the First Amendment rights of the Charlottesville neo-Nazis and white supremacists to protest and the First Amendment rights of NFL players to protest, he ignored the question and went on the offensive, again.

“I think the NFL is in a box. I think they’re in a really bad box. You look at what’s happening with their ratings, you look at what’s going on — I mean, frankly, the only thing that’s doing well in the NFL is the pregame, because everybody wants to see what’s going on. The NFL is in a very bad box. You cannot have people disrespecting our national anthem, our flag, our country. And that’s what they’re doing. And in my opinion the NFL has to change. Or you know what’s gonna happen? Their business is gonna go to hell.”

Regardless of whether his prediction is correct, these comments prove that the President won’t be moving on, that he won’t be entertaining the other side of the issue, and that the only way this will end is if the NFL finds a way to allow players to shed light on valid concerns regarding racial equality, social justice, and police brutality separate and apart from the anthem. It’s something the league should have realized when Colin Kaepernick started the protests in 2016, and it’s something that the Commissioner needs to spearhead not by mandate but by a team-by-team consensus regarding the best strategy for harmonizing two starkly different positions on which there is no middle ground, at all.

64 responses to “Trump says NFL will “go to hell” if it doesn’t change

  3. The job of the NFL and it’s players is to entertain the fans. Not preach to them and not infringe on their free time with politics which most fans are trying to escape for a few hours.

  5. Trump should know….he’s absolutely headed there. Yep. Bound to the depths for sure. Big Guy way upstairs doesn’t like “ugly”, and Donnie is definitely an ugly dude. His words are ugly, and he’s orange ugly.

  6. I like how they put the “Their business is gonna go to hell.” part in red. OOOOO, makes it look scary.

  7. The NFL us digging it’s own grave.
    It’s a pale comparison to the game I grew up with.

    And not in a good way.

  8. Trump speaking is an national embarrassment. Toddlers could string together more coherent sentences than this narcissistic blowhard.

  9. I did hear Today there are some NFL sponsors that have already pulled out because they do not want to be associates with a league that supports protesting the national anthem. Roger Goodell is Not a Good leader. The NFL and the Players need a Strong leader for their league. Goodell is Not It.

  12. “Asked by a reporter while President Trump was departing the White House via Marine One on Wednesday about the inconsistency between the First Amendment rights of the Charlottesville neo-Nazis and white supremacists to protest and the First Amendment rights of NFL players to protest”

    this is a valid question and Trump should have answered it.

  18. No matter who says it the president or the local car dealer, the players can’t see in front of them with all there commotion before the game. It has turned many away has turned many off and has disrespected many in this country. Yes they feel they have the right well so do all the above mentioned.

  19. The dude that trashes POW’s and vets families talking about disrespecting the country? Waht a joke. Trump is just mad that he was never able to buy an NFL team and that the NFL put his league out of business. What a tool.

  22. It was starting to die down until he made it so much worse….kinda like all of our other problems as a nation

  24. Trump’s pathetic for trying to frame the protest as unpatriotic and against the flag and anthem. Of course there are those who will buy anything he’s selling, even after he scammed his Trump U. students. The protest is to highlight social injustice and inequality.

    He’s got some nerve saying who’s going to hell, since we all know, his ticket is punched. He’s the only person ever to cast Nazis as the good guys, in any movie or real life. For the government to attack free speech violates the 1st Amendment of the cherished Constitution.

    The people who actually disrespected the flag and the nation, are the Nazis & Confederate flag lovers he defended. Sports do not need him. Hell, the nation doesn’t need him and the planet doesn’t want him. Go away!

  31. kcflake says:
    September 27, 2017 at 4:04 pm
    I did hear Today there are some NFL sponsors that have already pulled out because they do not want to be associates with a league that supports protesting the national anthem. Roger Goodell is Not a Good leader. The NFL and the Players need a Strong leader for their league. Goodell is Not It.

    ***
    Where did you hear that? Your mothers table? There is no information at all regarding companies pulling their sponsorship. There was a local ford dealership in Denver that took down photos of Von Miller…is that what you heard?

  33. To properly put this headline in perspective, you only have to REMOVE the words: “says NFL will” and “if it doesn’t change”. Then you’d have yourself a perfect headline.

  35. Given his own slogan ‘make America great again’ is disrespectful to the country by suggesting it’s not great he should look at himself first. He’s just pandering to his fanbase, most rational people understand what the players are doing, even if they don’t necessarily like it.

  37. It’s so transparent. All the President has to do is place the gasoline and matches out in plain view and step back while the league, owners and players rush in to set themselves on fire. And they will continue to do it. It’s like watching a bad movie, we know everything that’s going to happen and yet we sit there and watch it anyway.

  38. I thought from the beginning that the networks shouldn’t give so much time showing and talking about what Kaepernick was doing. Now it has blown up to what it is now, and guess who it is going to hurt the most? The TV networks. Sponsors are going to pull out and the networks are going to lose big on the TV deals they have negotiated. Now the next round of negotiations, the price will be greatly reduced and the players will lose because the salary cap will start to go down.

  41. “Asked by a reporter while President Trump was departing the White House via Marine One on Wednesday about the inconsistency between the First Amendment rights of the Charlottesville neo-Nazis and white supremacists to protest and the First Amendment rights of NFL players to protest”

    this is a valid question and Trump should have answered it.
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    And Trump did the classic — answer a different question. He’s got an agenda and he’s sticking to it no matter what. He wants to see NFL ratings decrease so that networks lose money on the contracts. He believes that will change their tune and broadcast only the propaganda he approves. Its cagey, but BS!

  42. Some people refuse to admit that if the NFL doesn’t act soon to curb the ongoing protests, it will do harm to the “shield”.

    All that is needed to stop the protests is to enforce the policies that have been in the NFL’s “game operation manual” for years.

    Those that choose to not stand at attention (their choice) will have to live with the consequences of their actions.

    Fines, suspensions and ultimately the opportunity to find other employment are the consequences.

  43. The issue that is going to harm the NFL begins and ends with player safety…period. Youth football is becoming less and less attractive to parents as kids go towards other sports. And with the recent study that is working on diagnosing CTE in live patients, it could result in even fewer young participants who would have grown up into the next generation of NFL players. Trump is just trying to win a news cycle, as politicians do.

  44. If Trump had actually been successful in his attempts to become an NFL owner, then I think he would be compared to similar types like Jerry Jones and Jim Irsay.

  45. I can’t even read the comments here anymore, it’s becoming like The_Donald subreddit. Except it’s all Trump supporters and those equating a silent protest with disrespecting our flag that are the snowflakes.

  46. Many people have made the comment that NFL players should stick to their jobs and leave politics out the workplace. I wonder what those same people would say to Kim Davis or bakeries who refuse service to gay people.

  48. So I guess kneeling quietly is somehow worse than talking and messing around on your phone while waiting in line for beer and nachos during the anthem? See a lot of that at stadiums too.

  50. “Asked by a reporter while President Trump was departing the White House via Marine One on Wednesday about the inconsistency between the First Amendment rights of the Charlottesville neo-Nazis and white supremacists to protest and the First Amendment rights of NFL players to protest”

    this is a valid question and Trump should have answered it.

    *****************************************************************

    There is no difference to me. Would I fire an employee who marched with white supremacist or neo-nazis? Yes. In a second. Who I fire an employee who aligned themselves with anti-American ideology by protesting the American flag? Yes. In a second. They all should lose their jobs.

  52. No, red, it isn’t a valid question. Those idiot wanna-be Nazis as well as their counterpart on the left, antifa, weren’t using the workplace to promote their drivel. The two cases are not comparable. If the players were protesting on their own time, THEN it would be comparable and guess what – no one, not even Trump, would give a rat’s furry posterior.

    Also, regarding this line:
    “Regardless of whether his prediction is correct, these comments prove that the President won’t be moving on”

    It’s kinda hard to move on when the press keeps bringing it up and also very disengenious to insinuate it’s the president in this instance that refused to move on.

    Media:”What do you think about X”
    Trump:”I think it’s a national disgrace!”
    Media:”You said you weren’t going to bring it up anymore.”

    Trump is playing the media and the NFL and still winning.

  53. smithdp says:
    September 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm
    I would listen to Trump’s patriotic talk a bit more if he hadn’t dodged the draft when called to serve or trashed our. POWs.
    _________________________

    No you wouldn’t. Libs can’t even be honest with themselves.

  54. The anthem and flag represent the rights and freedoms afforded ALL Americans. They are not the sole province of the military. The kneelers are not disrespecting the country or military. They are engaging in a silent, peaceful protest, nothing more.

  55. tommynatorii says:
    September 27, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    I like how they put the “Their business is gonna go to hell.” part in red. OOOOO, makes it look scary.
    ———-
    Or maybe because it’s just a link, and you know those are automatically red on this site…

  56. I find it shocking that there is no voice of the millions of people who agree with the President on this. Not in the MSN.. Not in the sports media… How is it the only outlet of 70 percent of the populace is Donald Trumps Twitter account?

  57. All he does is pander to his base. Master manipulator/puppeteer of his voting base. He knows exactly what they want to hear and says it. Does not care about any potential backlash from outside. Just spoon feeds his base what they want to see and hear in an attempt further solidify/unify his voting base. Does not care about unifying the country… just his voting base.

  58. Not trying to defend Trump here…but your headline needs to change. Its #fakenews like this headline that is a big problem in the country. As you point out in the body of the story, he said “ratings are going to go to hell.” But your Headline says NFL Is Going to Go To Hell. There is a pretty big difference. And there are a lot of “headline readers” out there that don’t read the body of the story. You are blatantly perpetuating a falsehood here and that is plain old bad journalism and untruthfulness.

  59. Trump is providing the bait and the NFL players are taking it. Best to just ignore him and play, but they will not be able to. This is a bad look for a league which is trying to grow a business.

  60. NFL down 11%, will only go further, Trump right once again.

    FACT: just 16 unarmed black men out of a population of more than 20 million were killed by the police in 2016
    -Michael Brown was a lie
    -Travon Martin was a lie

    II’s all a big lie created by the marxist left & the American Pravda, the NFL and their players are being used as pawns and they don’t even know it.

    Sad!

  61. Here’s a suggestion that may work. I’m sure that of we agreed to begin to earnestly and honestly discuss the root cause of the initial protest, in a public setting, the kneeling would stop. Why? Because we would be focused on an entirely different discussion. A very relevant discussion. If your perception of this is Anthem based, you might consider opening your mind and your heart to the real issues that we face as a people and Nation. Time to address the truth. If you’re not interested in truth and love, please go silently into the night.

  62. red says:
    September 27, 2017 at 4:05 pm
    “Asked by a reporter while President Trump was departing the White House via Marine One on Wednesday about the inconsistency between the First Amendment rights of the Charlottesville neo-Nazis and white supremacists to protest and the First Amendment rights of NFL players to protest”

    this is a valid question and Trump should have answered it.

    ——–

    Because First Amendment rights do not extend to the workplace, which is a private institution. You are under obligation to abide by your employer’s rules when you are on the clock.

  63. He sounds like a butt hurt billionaire who couldn’t get into the NFL owners fraternity. He was a wannabe owner when he owned the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

  64. The day you allow employees to break the rules and dictate how they are going to behave no matter the cause is the day that starts the beginning of the end.

