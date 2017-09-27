Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots QB Tom Brady is the only player with more than 1,000 passing yards already this season.

Matt Forte leads the Jets with 94 rushing yards through three games.

LeSean McCoy is both the Bills’ leading rusher and their leading receiver.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler has an 83.8 passer rating this season. Last year with the Bears his ratings was 78.1.

Despite their terrible performance against the Jaguars, the Ravens still have the best defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has thrown seven interceptions. No other quarterback has thrown more than four.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown has 354 receiving yards, best in the NFL.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is leading the team in rushing, but averaging just 3.1 yards a carry.

The Colts have the worst offense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

The Titans’ offensive line leads the league in adjusted sack rate.

On defense, it’s the Jaguars who lead the league in adjusted sack rate.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has 204 receiving yards while no one else on the team has more than 64 receiving yards.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith leads the league in completion percentage and passer rating.

Despite talk that he might be done, Broncos RB Jamaal Charles is back to averaging more than five yards a carry.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers‘ 81.7 passer rating this season would be his lowest for any season since he became the team’s starter.

Raiders RB Jalen Richard is averaging 6.5 yards a carry in limited action this season.

Cowboys DB Jeff Heath has played 269 snaps, most of any player in the NFL this season.

Washington RB Chris Thompson is the top pass-catching running back in the league, according to Football Outsiders.

Giants QB Eli Manning is not having a good year, but he is leading the league in completion percentage late in close games.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a 90.3 passer rating, after finishing under 80 as a rookie last year.

Vikings QB Case Keenum is second in the NFL in ESPN’s QBR.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown 134 passes, most in the NFL.

Powered by kicker Matt Prater and punt returner Jamal Agnew, the Lions have the best special teams in the NFL.

The Bears’ two young running backs, Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, both have more than 150 rushing yards.

Saints QB Drew Brees is the No. 1 passer in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ rankings.

The Falcons are 3-0, but they’re only the ninth-best team in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has a first down on 45.7 percent of his passes, best in the NFL.

Cam Newton had a career-low passer rating last year and it’s even lower this year.

Rams WR Sammy Watkins has been the most efficient receiver in the NFL this year, according to Football Outsiders.

Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham has been the worst tight end in the NFL this year, according to Football Outsiders.

The 49ers’ two running backs, Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida, are both averaging more than five yards a carry.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer‘s 76.1 passer rating is his worst since 2008 with the Bengals.