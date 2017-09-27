Will Fuller expected to make season debut Sunday

Getty Images

The Texans are expected to have wide receiver Will Fuller on Sunday, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Fuller was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s trending in the right direction,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said.

Fuller’s return will give Deshaun Watson his top four wideouts for the first time this season.

Fuller fractured his collarbone Aug. 2. He returned to practice Sept. 18 but was inactive last week against the Patriots.

The Texans drafted Fuller in the first round in 2016 to provide a complement opposite DeAndre Hopkins. With a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash, Fuller is the fastest player on the team’s roster.

He finished his rookie season with 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns, while also dropping five passes on 92 targets.