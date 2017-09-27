With clear message sent, Lawrence Timmons gets his second chance

Getty Images

The Dolphins could have suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons up to four games after he went AWOL the day before the team’s regular-season opener. They ultimately chose to suspend him only one game.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald has the reasons for the decision. We’ll summarize.

First, the suspension (even at only one game) wiped out the guaranteed nature of Timmons’ $4.5 million compensation in 2018. This now gives him a reason to perform at a level that will prompt the Dolphins to keep him beyond this season.

Second, the Dolphins believe he was essentially suspended two games, since he didn’t play in Week One.

Third, Timmons makes the defense better. Which is important, if the offense is going to play like “garbage.”

Fourth, coach Adam Gase likes Timmons.

Timmons commences the process of justifying his second chance on Wednesday, as the team practices in advance of its trip to London for a game against the Saints.