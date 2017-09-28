Aaron Rodgers gives extra tickets to police officers

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a game of sending fans on scavenger hunts for his extra tickets on game days. But Rodgers didn’t hold a #rodgerstickethunt Thursday.

Instead, he announced on Twitter he gave his tickets to Green Bay-area police officers.

“To those waiting on the #rodgerstickethunt, I gave my tickets this week to police officers from the Green Bay Area. Enjoy the game!” Rodgers tweeted.

During a pregame show of unity, police officers will increase their on-field presence. Packers players, coaches and staff will link arms during the national anthem and have invited fans to do the same.

Packers players wanted the show of unity to support “freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding, and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly,” via a team statement.