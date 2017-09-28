Adrian Peterson held out of practice, after tweaking knee

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson wasn’t among the players working out today during Saints practice in London, and it’s unclear what his status will be the rest of the week.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Peterson “tweaked his knee a little” during Wednesday’s practice.

While there’s no report at the moment of the seriousness of said tweak (and you know Saints coach Sean Payton isn’t going to shed light on it), Peterson’s also at the age where veteran days are more common.

The 32-year-old running back had nine carries for 33 yards last week against the Panthers, and caught his first two passes of the season for 4 yards. While not extensive, it was his most productive day since joining the Saints.