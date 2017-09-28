Amari Cooper: I don’t know what Josh Norman is talking about

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman got the best of Oakland receiver Amari Cooper on Sunday night, and afterward Norman said he was motivated by trash talk Cooper directed his way before the game.

Cooper says he has no idea what Norman is talking about.

Asked about Norman’s claims that Cooper and teammate Michael Crabtree had been running their mouths before Washington’s dominant Sunday night victory, Cooper said he never talked trash to Norman and doesn’t believe in trash talking.

“I don’t know where he gets that from. As long as I’ve been here, I’ve never bragged before or after a game,” Cooper said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It may simply be a matter of Norman getting himself motivated by convincing himself that Cooper had been talking trash, even if Cooper hadn’t really said anything.