Bears have three first-half turnovers as Packers lead 21-7 at halftime

AP

The Bears had three first-half turnovers, with the Packers converting them into 14 points. That was the difference as Green Bay held a 21-7 halftime lead.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon had all three turnovers, losing two fumbles and throwing an interception. He was 11-for-16 for 125 yards with a touchdown and the interception.

The Packers took an early 14-0 lead. They took the opening kickoff 75 yards in 10 plays with Aaron Rodgers hitting Davante Adams for a 5-yard score. Then, Glennon fumbled on the Bears’ first offensive play on a sack by Clay Matthews. Linebacker Jake Ryan recovered at the Chicago 3, and the Packers scored on a 2-yard pass from Rodgers to Randall Cobb with 8:56 remaining in the first half.

Aaron Jones scored on a 2-yard run with 4:48 left in the second quarter, with the 60-yard drive set up by a Ha Ha Clinton-Dix pick of Glennon.

But the Bears did get on the board before halftime.

After gaining only 71 yards on their first six possessions, the Bears put together a 72-yard touchdown drive at the end of the second quarter. Kendall Wright caught a 5-yard pass from Glennon with 8 seconds left in the half as Glennon went 5-of-6 on the drive.

Rodgers finished the first half 9-of-15 for 119 yards and two touchdowns.