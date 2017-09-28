Bears make Akiem Hicks a gameday addition to injury report

Getty Images

The Bears have made a late addition to their injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been designated as questionable to play due to a foot injury. Hicks was not listed with an injury on any of the team’s practice reports this week.

There’s no word about when or how Hicks sustained the injury, but the more significant question for the Bears might be how they’ll handle life without Hicks. He’s a key part of their defense and the Bears would like to exploit a Packers line that’s likely to be missing both tackles when Thursday night’s game gets underway.

The Bears have already ruled out safety Quintin Demps and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is set to miss a second game with a pec injury after being listed as doubtful.