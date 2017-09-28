Bengals activate Vontaze Burfict, waive Hardy Nickerson

Posted by Charean Williams on September 28, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
The Bengals activated linebacker Vontaze Burfict, whose roster exemption expired Thursday. They waived rookie linebacker Hardy Nickerson in a corresponding move.

Burfict returned to team activities Monday on a roster exemption after serving a three-game suspension. He is expected to play Sunday against Cleveland.

Burfict, 26, had 101 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and eight pass breakups last season in 11 games.

Nickerson, 23, played in all three games but did not post a statistic. He signed with the Bengals in May as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois.

The Bengals’ depth at the position could be tested this week with Jordan Evans dealing with a hamstring injury.

