Brandon Williams remains out of practice for Ravens

The Ravens missed defensive tackle Brandon Williams in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and they’ve missed him on the field during their first two practices this week as well.

Williams did not participate in practice on Thursday due to the foot injury that kept him home when the team went to London last weekend. That makes it likelier that they’ll have to play without him against the Steelers this weekend, something that would be a bad development for Baltimore’s defense.

After allowing 170 rushing yards total in their first two games, the Ravens were gashed for 166 by the Jaguars in a 44-7 loss. Williams’ absence doesn’t account for all of that, but he’s one of the best run stoppers on the team so it was more than just a coincidence that Jacksonville found so much success with Williams missing from the lineup.

The Ravens placed defensive end Brent Urban on injured reserve this week, so another absence for Williams will leave them even thinner up front for their AFC North clash.