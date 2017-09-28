Cam Newton: “Legend” Colin Kaepernick sacrificed career for movement

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 28, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT
Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton hasn’t made himself an activist yet.

But he also respects the work being done by those who have been willing to put themselves out there for a cause, to their personal detriment.

After processing a weekend filled with players kneeling during the national anthem in response to criticism by President Donald Trump, Newton was moved by what he saw and where it came from.

“My hat goes off to the Colin Kaepernicks of the world,” Newton said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. “He’s made the ultimate sacrifice [as a player] and I respect that wholeheartedly. I can’t let a moment go by without shedding light to that: A person that does have the talent to play, a person that should be in this league, but I feel as if he’s not getting his just due because of his views.

But that’s a legend, right there. For him to think outside of himself, to raise awareness of something that, this is 365 days removed from his first initial stand, and now here we are doing the same things. And now everybody is kind of understanding what his reasoning was, and I respect that.”

Some are, at least. And while Newton hasn’t always been the most eloquent spokesman for his own views — he clumsily declared racism a thing of the past while trying to steer himself out of controversy last year — it’s not as if he doesn’t have strong feelings. And those who would trip on his use of the words “ultimate sacrifice” to make their patriotic points are missing his as well.

He said Wednesday that while he understands his status and socioeconomic situation insulates him from much of the injustice in the world, he has seen it first hand growing up outside Atlanta.

“That doesn’t mean where I’m from, they don’t see it,” he said. “How I view things, it’s not the Cam you see [before you] today. I often remind people of where I’m from – I’m from Atlanta, Ga., by way of College Park. And it’s a lot of stereotyping, it’s a lot of cultural division, so to speak, in those areas.

“So the person that I am now, if I were to see a person of a different race, of course I’m going to get their best behavior. But when you go back to those sides of College Park, of East Point, Ben Hill, Bowen Homes. . . . A person growing up, walking down the street may not have the same cushion, so to speak, from a policeman. That’s what I mean.

“I feel like it’s my job, my duty, my fine print as a person that people do look up to and people love to critique, that I represent those people knowing that we haven’t been getting our just due. And I would want the people from the top to understand that as well as the bottom understand the top. It’s going to take us to come together and unify.”

While Newton’s call for unity falls in with the current trend toward finding a hashtag for a bigger problem, there’s a level of understanding in his recent remarks he hasn’t always communicated. And recognizing that Kaepernick has turned himself into a football version of Curt Flood (whose baseball career effectively ended when he challenged restrictive labor rules), is a significant step for Newton.

Permalink 47 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

47 responses to “Cam Newton: “Legend” Colin Kaepernick sacrificed career for movement

  2. Colin Kaepernick’s “movement” is all about spitting in the face of the country that made him rich and successful. Good to know Cam Newton is on board with that.

  5. What exactly did Kaepernick’s “sacrifice” accomplish? All I see is a lot of virtue signaling, hashtag slactivism, declining viewership and a whole lot of annoyed people from all political leanings that just want watch football.

  8. He is basically right, Kap is finished…

    But in essence there is no movement, no one is doing anything except protesting.

  10. All Kaepernick has done is screwed himself out of a job. Nothing has changed because of what he started doing. This all would have died out if Trump hadn’t opened his big mouth and the media is also to blame for making such a big deal out of it.

  12. I wasn’t aware that his dramatic dropoff in quality of play on the field was actually just a form of protest. How brave.

  15. Victim card once again. Poor us, we don’t have opportunity, it’s not our communities fault, blah blah blah. Protest in the area you came from that you speak of and work to fix things there.

  17. One thing I’m surprised that no one has brought up yet with this protest business is you can look at it as selfish by the players. The players are rich. They don’t have the concerns of poor African Americans living in inner cities, who might be caught in drug violence. That doesn’t affect them. The plight of young men killing each other in Chicago isn’t their problem and won’t be the problem of their families or children. But, police discrimination, real or hyped, does have the potential to affect them, despite their wealth and fame. People have wondered why the protests have focused almost exclusively on police issues and not other and larger problems facing African Americans. This is why. They are protesting the issue that has the potential to affect them.

  18. I almost threw up my coffee reading the headline. Didn’t even waste the time to read the article. No cam, YOU are a legend. The legend of the only quarterback to refuse to do what it takes to win on the biggest stage. When a fumble occurs YOU DIVE for it, not jump back like its a dog nipping at you. As for the loser you were referring to, you reap what you sew.

  19. Between the boycott of players kneeling in the NFL and the boycott for not letting Krap play, I’m surprised anyone is left to watch games.

  21. CK is unemployed by choice. His messages were nullified and voided by his pig socks and his texts. Yes, I believe police brutality is real and needs to be addressed. Yes, I believe there is social injustice and I support the respectful protest. CK is no Rosa Parks or Ali.

  22. After this weekend he should have a job, if his unemployment was only about his protest. Obviously his unemployment isn’t only about his protesting but his sorry play.

  26. So now that everyone is protesting and the only reason Kaep wasnt signed was because he protested. Why aren’t team rushing to sign him? Oh, its because he’s not a good QB. No other excuse now.

  28. Yes, this “legend” promotes an oppressive dictatorial regime while standing against oppression. Should he have had opportunity to demonstrate in like manner there, there’s zero doubt as to how he would have fared.

  30. Sounds like Cam and all of these other SJWs need to quit and go spend all of their time and money teaching young kids and people living under these conditions of oppression how to lift themselves and their communities up by hard work, taking advantage of educational opportunities, reporting crime to police, and taking personal responsibility for themselves and their family.

  31. what has been accomplished? people have knelt, the news has made it a big story but then what? im not against the symbolism, i just dont see the point because i dont see any actual changes.

  32. “to raise awareness of something”
    ——————————————–

    What exactly is awareness being raised bout? What exactly is it that no one knows about that awareness needs to be raised? I still don’t understand what the protest is for. What do they want exactly? Just looks like protesting to be protesting.

  34. Wearing pig socks, supporting violent oppressive communist regimes, Kaepernick is nothing more than a man with a teenage brain, fascinated in an ideology that neglects the reality of those he supports. He opted out of his contract and found out there wasn’t demand for an athletic quarterback who makes bad decisions and is convinced that they weren’t.

    Cam did not help his cause with these comments. In general, players are making themselves look bad when speaking in support of these protests. They either don’t even know what they are supporting or are oblivious to why people would be upset with their behavior. I think that’s a key, not the supposed hollow cause that statistics prove wrong, but the behavior that indicates they don’t understand the proper place and time. You may have a right to do things, but that doesn’t make it the right thing to do.

  37. Cam who almost was and now never will be
    Another failure of a scrambling QB
    Once they get hurt they are never the same again

  38. There is no way this is still about Kaep.

    This has now become a BLM political protest and like sheep, those that can’t think for themselves, follow. This went from a few to over 200 and spread to other sports.

    My family is no longer watching any NFL games and have joined the boycott.

  39. He did not sacrifice his career for the movement. At first, He sacrificed $14 million in the hopes of getting more pay. Then when he saw all the attention he was getting he actively sabetaged the real chances at getting an offer from Miami and Baltimore (maybe because they weren’t more money – who knows).

  41. “He’s made the ultimate sacrifice [as a player] and I respect that wholeheartedly.”
    ________________________

    You know who made the ultimate sacrifice for his right to protest?

  42. So basically Cam is saying Kap is a “legend” and Kap is out of the league. Well, I wish you the best Cam, I hope you too become a “legend”. Haha, this has to be the biggest joke ever. Kap no hero to anyone, at least I hope not.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!