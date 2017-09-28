Case Keenum: Getting game ball for Buccaneers win was “special moment”

Getty Images

Case Keenum was given a game ball for his performance in last week’s 34-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Keenum passed for a career-high 369 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers in place of an injured Sam Bradford. It was just the third time in Keenum’s career he’d thrown three touchdowns in a game with no interception. The previous two occasions had come in 2013 with the Houston Texans

Receiving the game ball from the team was a poignant moment for Keenum.

“I’ve had a game ball before but that was a special moment in the locker room,” Keenum said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com “Special team moment. One of my, I would say, top football career-moments having the team there with me.”

Keenum’s 142.1 passer rating was the second-highest mark of his career. Keenum posted a 158.0 passer rating in a 2015 win over the Buccaneers while with the St. Louis Rams.

Keenum may start for the third straight week this Sunday against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Bradford did not practice on Wednesday as he works his way back from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since the season opener.