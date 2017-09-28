Clay Matthews becomes Packers’ all-time sacks leader

AP

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews entered Thursday’s game needing one sack to set the team’s all-time record. He needed only one play.

Matthews sacked Mike Glennon on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage for an 11-yard loss. It also resulted in a forced fumble that linebacker Jake Ryan recovered at the Chicago 3. The Packers converted it into a touchdown and a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

It was Matthews’ 75th career sack.

Former defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila had held the record with 74.5 sacks from 2000-08. Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White played five seasons in Green Bay and made 68.5 sacks as a Packer.

Matthews didn’t have any sacks Sunday after making 1.5 in Week 2 against the Falcons, putting him within one of breaking the team record.