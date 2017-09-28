Colin Kaepernick not interested in CFL, despite call from Montreal Alouettes

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 28, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
Colin Kaepernick has a team north of the border showing some interest, but the Canadian Football League is not where he wants to play.

The Montreal Alouettes of the CFL say they have reached out to Kaepernick’s agent but did not receive a reply. A source close to Kaepernick told PFT that Kaepernick is not interested in playing Canadian football.

Alouettes G.M. and interim head coach Kavis Reed said it hasn’t gone beyond the team making sure Kaepernick’s agent knows they have Kaepernick’s CFL rights.

“There’s been no conversation about Colin coming here,” Reed said. “It was just to let them know we had his rights and if there was anything they were interested in to get back to us. There’s been no call back from his agent . . . that’s where it stands.”

Reed told the Montreal Gazette he has no doubt Kaepernick can play.

“To me, he’s a very good player,” Reed said. “Take all the movement stuff aside. He’s a young man that we feel has a very good football IQ. He has taken a team to a championship level. The talent’s there. As a GM, you have to look at the talent. It’s incumbent on us to explore it.”

But Kaepernick wants to show he’s a very good player in the NFL, not the CFL.

29 responses to “Colin Kaepernick not interested in CFL, despite call from Montreal Alouettes

  6. But Kaepernick wants to show he’s a very good player in the NFL, not the CFL
    ————————————-

    Does he? and how exactly does anyone know that? His words? His actions? his unending dedication to working out and staying fit and studying film?

    Kaepernick is nothing more than a living callout in which anyone can type his or her agenda into.

  8. I have zero sympathy for this guy for not getting a job.
    A guy with half a brain would go north of the border and silence all the critics that say he’s a one read QB. Prove you’re not a distraction and you still have QB skills. If he was able to do this he would force teams to either admit they were not signing him because of the protest or give him an opportunity to compete.

    But,there’s one big problem. Kaep has shown by using the national anthem as his platform for protest that he doesn’t possess that half a brain….

    Keep standing in the unemployment line.

  9. The “politically correct” thing to do would be to at least return the phone call and politely decline, maybe even say thanks for thinking about me and the kind words.

  10. This GM has led his team to a 3-10 record, which doesn’t say much about his ability to spot talent. I dont see Kap as being successful in the CFL. Sure his mobility is a plus, but with the wider field and extra receiver, taking off if your primary target isnt open is even less likely to be successful than in the NFL.

  11. Us fans are just getting started. The NFL crossed the line and you in the media are about to witness a real movement. Show some respect for the country that afforded you the opportunity to play a game for millions. Just because you say you are not being disrespectful doesn’t make it so. You don’t get to tell other people how to feel, period.

  12. As another poster said he’s not a starting caliber QB in this league anymore. There have been many QB’s over the years that were good but weren’t the right fit and such for a team and HC to take on. For the cost he’s way to expensive as a back up for any team in the league and if he wants a chance to start the CFL will likely be his only option. If he wants to hold a clipboard he should stay quiet like he has and realize he’ll be lucky to get the Vet min from a team.

  14. Objectively looking at his stats, he’s obviously one of the top 25 QB’s on the planet. That definitely doesn’t mean he’s a great QB or even worthy of a starting position, because a lot of other factors go into that for NFL teams (stability, leadership, risk of future PR catastrophes, etc). But it’s obvious he has no reason to settle for the CFL.

    I personally think a large part of it is that Kaep needs to decide if he will be a football player at all in the future. He doesn’t necessarily have to be and I have to imagine him and his agent have discussed that and he hasn’t decided.

    Love him or hate him, he’s brought attention to his causes and has made a lot of people take their heads out of the sand. A lot. Further, it’s identified those that are completely unwilling to ever take their head out of the sand under any circumstances. Which is fine, they can continue to high five eachother on internet message boards while the rest of society adapts and comes closer together. Downvote this comment to your heart’s delight, but realize the country is moving on without you.

  16. It’s all well and good that he wants to play in the NFL. Heck, every player in the CFL would rather play in the NFL.

    The cold reality is, he’s not going to get another chance in the NFL unless he can show his abilities and skill set have improved.

    So he can try and showcase his talent in a smaller venue, or not show it at all.

    Oh and by the way, the clock is ticking on any comeback, the sooner he starts it, the better.

  17. drinkblatz says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    He’d have a whole new anthem to kneel for and Country to piss off.

    —————————–

    Sorry Canada already doesn’t like him.

  18. The movement that has taken place and the way his name is brought up on every news channel, social media, world wide…. he doesn’t have to ever a another down again! Speaking engagements, appearances, they’re coming.

  19. And if this is a true sentiment felt by Mr. Kaepernick then he has laid to rest everyone’s assumption that he can still be a starting quarterback at any level. Thank you for ending the argument CK.

  20. Just shows you that he isn’t that interested in continuing his career. He clearly has an ideal situation in which he would continue to play, and that is fine, but his ideal situation is not one that any team wants to meet, and that is why he isn’t in the NFL.

  21. Of course he has no interest, cause when he fails in the CFL he can’t blame it on his “movement

    _____________________________________________________________________________________

    Of course if he DID fail there he would then take a knee when they played the O’Canadian…

  23. He opted out of his contract.

    His choice.

    He got poor advice, made a poor business decision or both.

    The baggage/distraction he brings outweighs his upside on the field.

    No more, no less.

    Carry on.

    RAIDER NATION

  24. mullman76 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:07 pm
    He opted out of his contract. His choice. He got poor advice, made a poor business decision or both. The baggage/distraction he brings outweighs his upside on the field. No more, no less.
    Carry on.
    RAIDER NATION
    ______________________________________________________

    There’s enough truth to point to when it comes to lambasting Kaepernick without misrepresenting the facts. The option on his contract went both ways and the team wasn’t going to keep him. He opted out at the earliest date to make his impending FA known in the mistaken belief QB needy teams would beat a path to his door.
    #uninformednation
    Carry on

  26. Half the people interviewed say it is because his football skills suck, the other half claim it’s because of his protesting that he is not on an NFL team. The answer probably lies partway between his skills suck and he is a protester. If all of these NFL teams, owners, and coaches want to support his cause so bad as to allow the entire team to take a knee now, why won’t any of them give him a chance at QB? Evidently it is not only the protesting that prevents him from playing in the NFL as a good portion of the NFL supports him in that, so if it isn’t protesting, it must be skills.

  27. lol.doesnt even have the class to reply. btw he probably isnt good enough even for Montreal and the semi pro CFL.

  28. FYI there are also oppression issues in Canada as well. As received the as 2015, there was an article showing it was actually worse in some areas than it is in the US. Probably would have to kneel for Canadian anthem as well.

  29. What happened to Warren Moon was a disgrace. He went and fought to get into the NFL. Kaep has made his money on little talent….why the heck would he do anything like that. He’d fail in the CFL, then get blasted up north.

