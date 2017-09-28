Colin Kaepernick not interested in CFL, despite call from Montreal Alouettes

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick has a team north of the border showing some interest, but the Canadian Football League is not where he wants to play.

The Montreal Alouettes of the CFL say they have reached out to Kaepernick’s agent but did not receive a reply. A source close to Kaepernick told PFT that Kaepernick is not interested in playing Canadian football.

Alouettes G.M. and interim head coach Kavis Reed said it hasn’t gone beyond the team making sure Kaepernick’s agent knows they have Kaepernick’s CFL rights.

“There’s been no conversation about Colin coming here,” Reed said. “It was just to let them know we had his rights and if there was anything they were interested in to get back to us. There’s been no call back from his agent . . . that’s where it stands.”

Reed told the Montreal Gazette he has no doubt Kaepernick can play.

“To me, he’s a very good player,” Reed said. “Take all the movement stuff aside. He’s a young man that we feel has a very good football IQ. He has taken a team to a championship level. The talent’s there. As a GM, you have to look at the talent. It’s incumbent on us to explore it.”

But Kaepernick wants to show he’s a very good player in the NFL, not the CFL.