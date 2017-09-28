Corey Davis out again this week

Getty Images

The Titans didn’t waste any time ruling wide receiver Corey Davis out for Week Three after he re-injured his hamstring against the Jaguars in Week Two and there hasn’t been much improvement in the rookie’s condition.

The Titans ruled Davis out on Wednesday last week and they did the same thing this week. Coach Mike Mularkey said that Davis is “progressing very smart,” but will not play against the Texans as they try to avoid any further setbacks for their first-round pick.

“They’re different for everybody,” Mularkey said, via the Tennessean. “It’s an injury that’s touchy. Anything can set it off. Again, we’re just going to be smart with him this time. We’ve got a lot of football still to play.”

The Titans offense looked just fine without Davis last weekend as they rolled up 420 yards while beating the Seahawks and they’ll try to employ the same formula against Houston this time around.