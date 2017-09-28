Davante Adams leaves on stretcher after brutal crown-of-the-helmet hit

AP

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams gave a thumbs up as he was carted off on a stretcher. Adams was injured on a senseless hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan in the third quarter.

The Bears already had Adams stopped when Trevathan applied a brutal crown-of-his-helmet-to-facemask hit. Slow-motion replays showed Adams’ mouthpiece flying out.

Adams appeared to be knocked out as players from both teams immediately signaled to the sideline for medical personnel.

Teammate Randall Cobb dropped to a knee as Adams received treatment.

Trevathan was penalized on the play, but he was not ejected. Mike Pereira, the former vice president of officiating in the NFL who now serves as a rules analyst for Fox, tweeted that it was the first “crown of the helmet” call in four years and added he would have ejected Trevathan.

The Packers announced Adams is being evaluated for a head and neck injury and “possibility of a concussion.” Adams is conscious and has movement in all his extremities but was transported to the hospital for further testing.