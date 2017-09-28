Earl Thomas misses second day of practice for Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas missed a second consecutive day of practice due to a knee injury on Thursday.

It’s the first time Thomas has appeared on the injury report so far this season. He played throughout the preseason and was available for the start of training camp after recovering from a broken leg sustained last December.

He played all 73 defensive snaps for Seattle against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Seahawks don’t seem to be concerned about his availability for Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Here is one thing I know about Earl,” defensive coordinator Kris Richard said after practice on Thursday. “As long as he doesn’t have any broken bones and he can breathe, he can play. So yeah, right now, it’s not a concern. He is still preparing as if he is going to play and we fully expect him to.”

Thomas has 17 tackles and a pass defended in three games so far this season.

Also missing practice for Seattle on Thursday were wide receiver Doug Baldwin (groin), running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (ankle).