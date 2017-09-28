Giants add defensive players Cap Capi, Deontae Skinner

Getty Images

The Giants added two defensive players to their roster, promoting defensive end Nordly “Cap” Capi off their practice squad and signing linebacker Deontae Skinner.

The team placed linebacker J.T. Thomas on injured reserve and waived tight end/fullback Shane Smith in corresponding moves.

Capi signed to the Giants’ practice squad Sept. 4, two days after Arizona released him. He spent most of 2016 on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

During the preseason with the Cardinals, Capi had 13 tackles (11 solo), 1.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Jaguars in 2015 and has spent time on the practice squads of the Ravens and Falcons.

The Giants released Skinner on Sept. 2. Last season with the Giants, he played in four regular-season games and the NFC Wild Card Game with six special teams tackles in the regular season and one in the postseason.

Thomas injured his groin against Detroit on Sept. 18. He was inactive last week in Philadelphia.

A sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2011, Thomas tore an ACL in the 2016 season opener and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. He returned to the practice field Aug. 15 and played in the first two games this season.

Smith made the initial 53-man roster as a rookie free agent from San Jose State. He played in each of the first three games, starting the first two on offense and playing special teams last week against the Eagles. He did not have any statistics.