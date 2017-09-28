Jabrill Peppers says he couldn’t sleep for days after rough outing against Colts

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive back Jabrill Peppers said he couldn’t sleep after Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Pat McManamon of ESPN.com, Peppers took some of his errors and mistakes against the Colts especially hard.

“I couldn’t sleep for about two days,” Peppers said. “I feel like if I make a couple plays that I missed it’s a different outcome for that game. Just got to take it on the chin, don’t run from anything and keep getting better. I know I got to play better. I don’t need anyone to tell me that.”

Peppers was particularly upset that he couldn’t get Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to the ground on his 61-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Hilton made a cut in front of Peppers away from the sideline and Peppers was unable to even get a hand on Hilton, who scampered the remaining 35 yards for the score.

“At the end of the day, you have to get that ball down,” Peppers said. “That is my job, that is why I’m back there and that is what I have to do. There are no ifs, ands, buts or excuses I can make about that. I have to get that guy down.”

Peppers also was called for a pass interference penalty later in the game that set up another Colts touchdown. He called the game a “humbling” experience.

Peppers was one of three first-round picks for the Browns in May.