Jack Del Rio on Amari Cooper: He’s a stud

Getty Images

After the Raiders lost to the Redskins last Sunday, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said that wide receiver Amari Cooper‘s issue with dropped passes needs to be rectified after the wideout was credited with six drops in the first three weeks of the season.

That issue goes back beyond the start of this season for Cooper and it is part of a larger set of questions about the wideout’s performance. He has 10 catches for 101 yards this season and has 477 receiving yards in 12 games, including the playoffs, since the midpoint of last season.

On Twitter Thursday, Del Rio answered questions from fans who were concerned about the wideout’s production.

“I just want to remind everybody out there, one of the all-time greats, Jerry Rice, heard questions like this,” Del Rio said. “We love Amari Cooper. He’s a heck of a football player, he’s a stud. Let’s watch him do his thing.”

The comparison to Rice is a bit shaky as any ups and downs in Rice’s first three seasons were mitigated by 40 touchdown catches and leading the league in receiving yards during his second season with the 49ers. Cooper doesn’t have to reach those heights to change the conversation about his play, but getting back to where he was in the first half of last season would go a long way toward quieting any doubts that have popped up about his play.