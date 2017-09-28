Jacoby Brissett: Fans in Seattle will be drunk and very loud

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is ready for a rude reception when he visits Seattle on Sunday night.

Brissett said he knows the Seahawks have a strong home-field advantage and it won’t be easy for him to call out signals. And he said that in a night game, he’s expecting the Seahawks fans to have had plenty of fun all day long leading up to the game.

“We’re playing at nighttime, so everybody’s drunk then,” Brissett said. “I’m guessing it’ll be very loud.”

Colts coach Chuck Pagano isn’t expecting the other offensive players to be able to hear Brissett.

“When it gets rockin’ and that stadium shakes, you can’t hear yourself think,” Pagano said.

Brissett has started just four games in his NFL career, two last year with the Patriots and two this year with the Colts. All four games were at home. In his first road start, he faces his toughest test yet.