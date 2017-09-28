Jameis Winston knows turnovers may lead to “consequences”

AP

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston can become a franchise quarterback, but he’s not there yet. It’s no more obvious than when he tries to do more than what he is capable of doing. And if it doesn’t stop, there could be a problem.

“I have to get better quickly or there may have to be some consequences I might have to face,” Winston said Thursday, via JoeBucsFan.com.

The consequences won’t be taking a seat, however. The consequences will be fewer passes being dialed up by coach Dirk Koetter.

“Consequences would be running the ball 30 times a game,” Winston said. “I like throwing the football. I wouldn’t mind handing the ball off 30 times a game it helps our team out.”

It feels like a hollow threat. What coach in his right mind will abandon or minimize the passing game as a punishment for throwing too many interceptions? Of course, the only alternative is benching Winston, which surely isn’t on the radar screen for coach Dirk Koetter.

Through two games, Winston has three touchdown passes, three interceptions, and two fumbles. He’s completing passes at a rate of more than 65 percent, and his passer rating is at 84.9, only 0.2 below his career number.

Still, those three interceptions stand out, primarily because they came at bad times in an otherwise good game.

“We were at 70 percent completion [percentage against the Vikings], and we lost,” Winston said. “That hurt. You have an effective day in the air and you lose because of three turnovers. That is all a result of me.”

It’s ultimately a matter of not pressing the issue and forcing the ball into coverage. And if Winston can’t learn to not throw it in those spots, the Buccaneers supposedly will start throwing it less.

Surely, it won’t come to that. The question, however, is whether Winston believes it — and whether it will make a difference.