Jay Ajayi will play on Sunday

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi won’t be staying on the sideline when the Dolphins hit the field in his hometown this weekend.

Ajayi did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury that’s been bothering him for a few weeks. It may continue to bother him in the future as well, but coach Adam Gase said on Thursday, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that Ajayi will play against the Saints this weekend.

The Dolphins will be hoping that playing in London puts more spark in Ajayi’s step than he showed while running 11 times for 16 yards against the Jets last weekend.

That was part of an offensive effort that Gase deemed “garbage” and that will need to be better if the Dolphins will return from the U.K. with a winning record. The Saints’ defense has generally been one you like to see across the field in those circumstances and we’ll see if that history holds come Sunday.