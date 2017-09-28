Josh Jones goes to locker room with back injury

AP

Packers rookie Josh Jones left for the locker room in the first quarter with a back injury. The team lists him as questionable to return.

Jones is a safety/linebacker who has played a big role in the Packers defense this season. Jones was the Packers’ leading tackler Sunday with 12, including three for loss. He also made two sacks and two quarterback hits.

Kentrell Brice replaced Jones in the dime.

Brice missed Sunday’s game against the Bengals with a groin injury. He played 21 snaps in Week 2 against Atlanta before leaving.

UPDATE 10:02 P.M. ET: Jones returned for the start of the second quarter after the weather delay.