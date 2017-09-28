Kareem Hunt named AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Chiefs knew they were making a big change this offseason, when they let longtime running back Jamaal Charles go.

Then they lost the guy they planned on starting (Spencer Ware) to injury.

But with a rookie carrying the load, they don’t seem to have missed a beat.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was named AFC offensive player of the month for September, leading Kansas City to a 3-0 start.

The third-round pick from Toledo has rushed 47 times for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also added 137 receiving yards and two more scores through the air.

He’s on pace for 300 touches for the season, which is a load for any player, much less a rookie. But the fact he’s on pace for 2,869 yards from scrimmage (which would blow away Chris Johnson’s record of 2,509 set in 2009) doesn’t give the Chiefs much reason to stop giving it to him.