Kelvin Benjamin expected to play Sunday

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin‘s MRI showed no serious issues in his knee after he was injured against the Saints last Sunday and it’s looking like he’ll be ready to go when they face the Patriots this Sunday.

Benjamin was a full participant in practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session and coach Ron Rivera said the wideout is on track to play in Week Four.

“He worked really hard on Monday and Tuesday trying to get some swelling out, Wednesday was a get-back-on-your-feet day, and today he really moved pretty well. We feel very fortunate for Kelvin,” Rivera said, via the team’s website.

Linebacker Thomas Davis remained out of practice with a rib injury, but said that he feels good about his chances of playing this weekend because he was able to return to last week’s game after getting hurt. Davis has also participated in walkthroughs the last two days, which is more than center Ryan Kalil has been able to do. Kalil remains out with the neck injury that’s kept him out the last two weeks and Rivera said the injury is “one of those things we’re going to be smart about” when discussing the possibility of Kalil’s return.