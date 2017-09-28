Lawrence Timmons apologizes upon return to Dolphins

AP

Dolphins linebacker was back with the team Wednesday, after being reinstated from an indefinite suspension for going AWOL on them two weeks ago.

But while he apologized, he shed little light on his absence.

“I just want to say sorry to all the fans, the Miami Dolphins, to everyone,” Timmons said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “Happy to be back here. Sorry to the organization. I’m just happy to be a Miami Dolphin. I just want to play football and be the best I can.”

That was the extent of the information he shared about the situation, though he used the word “happy” 19 times to express how happy he was to be back. He added: “I don’t want to be a distraction,” because as we all know, distractions are the worst things football players can be.

Others didn’t add much more to the situation.

“I’m glad he’s is back,” coach Adam Gase said. “LT handled the business that he needed to handle.”

“He’s well-liked in the locker room, so guys are happy to see him back,” quarterback Jay Cutler said. “He’s just got to come back and do his job. It’s not hard. I think Adam said it a couple of weeks ago, there’s not a lot of rules here. Play hard, and be on time. He knows that. He’s going to come in and do everything he has to do.”

And defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh just said: “No apology needed.”

But Timmons apparently had to convince Gase to give him another chance, and that included saying he was sorry for bailing on the team in Los Angeles. He’s expected to play this week in London against the Saints.