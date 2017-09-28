Lions’ Akeem Spence: My dad lost work because of my anthem protest

Getty Images

Akeem Spence was one of a handful of Lions players who knelt during the national anthem on Sunday, and he says that has been held against his father.

Spence wrote on Twitter today that his father was denied a job by someone who saw Spence’s protest and wanted to make a statement of his own.

“Got some awful news from my father,” Spence wrote, “a contractor deny giving him a job on doing a house because of my peaceful protest.”

Many people have threatened to boycott the NFL because of players’ protests during the anthem, but this is the first time we’ve heard of someone boycotting an NFL player’s family member. Spence’s protest was his own decision, but someone has decided to take it out on his dad.