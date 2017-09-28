Matt Prater wins NFC special teams player of the month honors

Getty Images

Lions kicker Matt Prater‘s already set a league record for an entire season in a month, so it stands to reason he’d take the league monthly award.

Prater was named NFC special teams player of the month for September, after an outstanding start to the year.

He’s already four field goals of 55 yards or longer this year, and the old record for an entire year was three.

He hasn’t missed a field goal this season, a perfect 6-of-6, and has hit all seven of his extra points.

The former Broncos kicker is also showing he’s not dependent on altitude to prove his range, and gives the Lions a chance to score almost as soon as they cross midfield.