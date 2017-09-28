Melvin Ingram named AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Chargers haven’t won a game yet, but Melvin Ingram is winning some acclaim for his own play.

The defensive end has 5.5 sacks in three games, and even though the Chargers lost all three of them, he’s standing out. His sack total is second in the league.

He hasn’t flinched with the conversion from 3-4 outside linebacker to defensive end, and has lived up to the expectations that come with the four-year, $64 million contract they gave him after putting the franchise tag on him.

Not everything has gone smoothly with their move to Los Angeles, but Ingram’s part of a defense that’s going to give them a chance.