Mike Daniels, David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga among inactives for Packers

Packers linebacker Nick Perry will play tonight, but defensive tackle Mike Daniels won’t. Daniels, who has a hip injury, was among the team’s inactives.

Green Bay had listed both Daniels and Perry as questionable, but Perry will play with a club after undergoing hand surgery.

Tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle) also won’t play.

The Packers’ other inactives are: cornerback Davon House (quad), running back Devante Mays, cornerback Lenzy Pipkins and defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

The Bears got good news as defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) and offensive guard Josh Sitton (ribs) will play.

Chicago’s inactives are: linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pec), safety Quintin Demps (broken forearm), quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Taquan Mizzell, center Hroniss Grasu, nose tackle John Jenkins and tight end Daniel Brown.