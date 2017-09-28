Myles Garrett back on practice field

AP

Defensive end Myles Garrett is a step closer to getting into the lineup for the Browns after practicing with the team on Thursday.

The Browns posted video of Garrett going through drills for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain just before the first game of the regular season. Garrett’s participation level will be noted on the team’s injury report, although it would be a surprise if he’s more than a limited participant given how long he was on the sideline.

Getting back on the practice field sets up the question of whether Garrett will be given the green light to play against the Bengals this Sunday. Coach Hue Jackson said that was a possibility even with just a couple of days of practice.

“No, he just needs to practice,” Jackson said, via Ohio.com. “If he is able to play, we might not play him the whole game. So we’ll see how that unfolds if he’s able to go. We’ll find out more as we go through the week.”

The Browns practice again on Friday and they’ll announce injury designations for the game, which should provide a better idea of how close Garrett is to playing his first NFL regular season game.