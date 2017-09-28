NFL on latest Trump remarks: “They’re not accurate. They’re not factual.”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 28, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
Reeling from an ongoing assault over the national anthem, the NFL is trying to make people understand that the situation has become a political issue. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart addressed that position during a Thursday media briefing, accusing “political forces” of “distorting the views” of the league, the owners, and its players.

As to the specific allegation from President Trump that owners are “afraid” of players and the idea that owners reached out to political leaders to spark this issue, Lockhart said, “They’re not accurate. They’re not factual. But I’m not going to get in the business of fact-checking, so I’ll leave it there.”

Lockhart added that the league’s owners are “united in a sense that the attacks on the game, on the NFL, on the players were unfair and unfounded,” and that owners realize the issues “are being obscured and distorted by people with political agendas.”

He’s right, and there’s no reason to think the attacks will be ending soon. Because the attacks have successfully gathered public and media attention, and they’ve successfully mobilized a base of individuals who hadn’t reacted nearly as strongly to an issue that had been hiding in plain sight for more than a year.

55 responses to “NFL on latest Trump remarks: “They’re not accurate. They’re not factual.”

  4. This is going to be funny. The folks that say Trump is a liar and also say that the league lies now have a dilemma.

  6. Donald Trump is by far the least popular president in my lifetime. He’s already told more lies than all other presidents combined. I don’t think NFL owners and players are going to be influenced by anything he says. There are a lot of other countries out there begging the NFL to export NFL games to their country. Trump bragged on the campaign trail about how much he liked uneducated voters. Lol. Now you see why. They’re easier to pick-pocket.

  7. week 3 of the NFL, ratings down 11 percent from last year which were down over ten percent from the year before, last year they told us it was because of the election. direct TV in an unprecedented move is giving refunds on the NFL package. thousands of fans burning their NFL merchandise and vowing to never go to a game. fans booing in many stadiums across the country,

    sounds like the owners have a real good grasp on what is factual, looking forward to your next tv contract negotiations, then you can tell us how the owners offered a 600 million to one billion dollar reduction because of how strong their product is

    fire goodell, remove politics from the game, and treat your employees like every other business in america and dont allow them to offend your customers while being paid

    yes people free speech isnt protected while you are working, imagine a sales clerk offending customers under the guise of free speech and see how long that person keeps their job

  8. Not wrong or distorted at all………….pretty much dead on balls accurate………..But then again, the NFL has never been a beacon of truth honesty and fairness ! #Thanks Rog !!!

  11. docsmith54 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:24 am
    Since when does Lockhart speak for the owners?

    ————

    Since they hired him. Goodell works for the owners too. Everyone in the NFL org does.

  13. “Unfair”? “He’s right”? What the???

    The league decided to make this an issue when they seem to fine players for virtually every issue under the sun, but when it comes to the flag and anthem, they support and celebrate disrespecting the action. The league and the players made this an issue – LIVE WITH IT!

    Athletes can protest all they want, do it during some other time than singing the national anthem.

  16. All this because Kaep could not beat out Blaine Gabbert….

    You have to possess a simple mind to believe that…..and you have proven that again and again on here. The problem in this country is real, but the method used to bring it to the forefront is not the best choice.

  17. Lockhart added that the league’s owners are “united in a sense that the attacks on the game, on the NFL, on the players were unfair and unfounded,” and that owners realize the issues “are being obscured and distorted by people with political agendas.”………………

    Point of order…Who has the political agenda? And as far as fear goes….The owners are petrified…of a walk if the NFL activists are not coddled…The questions is…how far will the bottom line go in supporting a radical agenda when the 10 percent decline in ratings turns to 15 and 20 percent….

  18. nhpats says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:23 am

    All this because Kaep could not beat out Blaine Gabbert….
    ——————————
    The end of the world has started….I agree with a Patriots fan!!!!

    The absolute best analysis I have seen of this issue.

  19. Creeping mis-management by the NFL. They have an NFL trade-mark (brand) they won’t protect and the “kneeling players” are stomping all over it. The fans, on which the business is based are being betrayed as well. Sadly, the NFL believes the fans will do anything and pay any amount the NFL wants. The NFL has let the game become too sterile, too expensive e.g.(Charger parking is $100, tickets $250, consessions off the charts) and they’re betraying decades long loyal fans by allowing teams to relocate. Again, e.g. the Charger move is clearly unraveling. How does the San Antonio Bills sound to you?

  20. Y’all want your football back right, and that sacred respect for the flag? Why not ask the people you call the true leaders of your community, cops, to have their union leaders sit down and discuss wholesale reforms which hold the bad cops accountable? Because if not, what you are saying is “its totally okay if people are killed by cops who get away with it. Just don’t interrupt what matters to me”

  23. All of the positive displays the NFL has made toward service men and our country over the years is simply forgotten when a fake patriot .. white nationalist in the white house calls for his minions to show their disapproval. Don’t they know they are being played by a draft dodging, russian loving, hypocrite?

  24. JustJim says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:31 am
    ………..But then again, the NFL has never been a beacon of truth honesty and fairness !…
    ———————————-

    Compared to Donald Trump, Goodell is a beacon of truth, honesty and fairness.

  25. week 3 of the NFL, ratings down 11 percent from last year which were down over ten percent from the year before

    ____________
    you forgot to tell the fun story of course Ratings are down for everything, except for cable news.
    and also

    Overnight ratings for National NFL games on CBS for Week 3:

    2014 — 16.9 (Super Bowl rematch)
    2015 — 14.1
    2016 — 13.9
    2017 — 13.8

  26. All this because Kaep could not beat out Blaine Gabbert….great comment! You left out he “opted” out of a 16.5 million contract for 2017…16.5 mill…obviously, not a businessman…

  28. “They’re not accurate. They’re not factual. But I’m not going to get in the business of fact-checking, so I’ll leave it there.”

    LOOOOOL

    “I’m fact checking, but I’m not going to fact check.”

  34. All this because Kaep could not beat out Blaine Gabbert…

    deplorables and fake news… when both were healthy who started?

  38. Since when does Lockhart speak for the owners?
    —-

    That’s quite literally his job. If/when he’s out of tune with owners, they can easily replace or correct him.

  40. beerbaron says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:32 am
    If you hate Colin Kaepernick now, you would have hated Martin Luther King, Jr. in the ’60s.

    ========================

    I don’t recall MLK wearing socks with pigs dressed as cops.
    I don’t recall MLK celebrating Fidel Castro.

  41. ….but these are “alternative facts.” They’re just as good…………..only, you know, made up to fit a narrative that really doesn’t exist.

  42. You allowed your product to become a political battleground, this is on you. The league could’ve worked with the players to find another platform, another venue instead of whizzing all over the country we love. If that means cutting out all the forced (and paid) patriotism, fine.

    Make Football Football Again

  43. What makes me laugh is that there is a girl I am friends with on Facebook that has been screaming about Trump every day for a year and on the last week has tweeted all kinds of support for the players and that they should not be bullied by Trump. This is the same person who went on a rant last Super Bowl Sunday complaining about how many people let their lives to be ruled by football and she wanted everybody to know that she was going to a play during the Super Bowl and she was not watching that crappy violent game that gives everybody brain damage. This week, the NFL took her side. When the protests are no longer run-of-the-mill anti-Trump protests, she won’t care anymore. And theNFL will have alienated a lot of people like me who have spent 40 years watching football. I will never stop watching Eagles games let’s not kid anybody but they are sapping my desire to care about the rest of the league which is the difference between the NFL and the other leagues. The NFL needs to choose more wisely.

  44. I don’t know why people are so offended by trumps comments… The same exact things are being said around every water cooler in America. Trump is the one who is in touch. The NFL and players are way out of touch.

  46. “This is going to be funny. The folks that say Trump is a liar and also say that the league lies now have a dilemma.”

    Both of them do lie, there’s no dilemma at all. Doesn’t have to be one or the other.

  47. alltee, get your facts straight before posting.
    The Cowboys versus Cardinals game posted the highest Monday Night Football ratings in 3 years.
    If you are standing by your president, then get use to his many errors in judgement.

  48. nbptma says:

    September 28, 2017 at 11:33 am

    “Unfair”? “He’s right”? What the???

    The league decided to make this an issue when they seem to fine players for virtually every issue under the sun, but when it comes to the flag and anthem, they support and celebrate disrespecting the action. The league and the players made this an issue – LIVE WITH IT!

    Athletes can protest all they want, do it during some other time than singing the national anthem.
    ———————————
    But Booing and giving the middle finger to the players is perfectly acceptable during the National Anthem. Instead of placing your hand over your heart and quietly respecting the flag.
    Got it!

  49. Make no mistake about it, this was a massive mistake by the NFL and they are just starting to pay for it.

    They bent over for the vocal minority, massive mistake.

  50. The CNNFL’s comment’s are hilarious to me. They’re “not going to get in the business of fact checking”. Yeah, why start now.

    The attacks on the game and the players are “unfair and unfounded”. Right, just like the NFL Owners universal boycott of Colin Kaepernick over the exact thing the fans are up in arms about.

    The NFL higher-ups should just stay quiet.

  53. beerbaron says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:32 am
    If you hate Colin Kaepernick now, you would have hated Martin Luther King, Jr. in the ’60s.
    ________________________________
    Martin Luther King, Jr. actually had something to protest.

  55. Leave the teams in the locker room until after the anthem like they used to. Then the players can kneel all they want. Oh course then they won’t do it though because they want the division and social unrest.

