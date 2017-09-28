O.J. Simpson could be out of prison as soon as Monday

Getty Images

Well, we’ll all soon know what O.J. Simpson thinks about the anthem controversy.

Via CBSNews.com, the Hall of Fame running back could be released from prison as soon as Monday, pursuant to a plan consistent with the decision from July that approved parole for Simpson on or after October 1.

Simpson has spent nine years behind bars after a failed effort to reclaim memorabilia that had been stolen from him. In 1995, he was acquitted (if you’re among the handful who don’t know this) of killing his ex-wife and a friend who was in the worst possible place at the worst possible time. A civil jury later found him responsible for the deaths.

Whether he deliberately injects himself into the media or not, a Simpson fascination will be inevitable, with at a minimum TMZ catching sound bites from him any chance it can. On any and all topics. Starting with the topic of the moment — a moment that unfortunately is becoming frozen in place.