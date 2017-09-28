Packers-Bears expected to resume at 10 p.m. ET

AP

Officials announced the Bears-Packers game will resume at 10 p.m. ET.

The teams were sent to their respective locker rooms at the end of the first quarter because of lightning. They were returning for a 10-minute warmup at 9:50 p.m. ET.

The Packers led 14-0 after the first 15 minutes, with Aaron Rodgers completing 6-of-10 passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears lost two fumbles and nearly a third in the first quarter as they gained only 34 yards.

It was the second weather delay in the NFL this season. The Cowboys and Broncos game in Week 2 was delayed by lightning for an hour.