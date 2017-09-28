Packers link arms during national anthem, as do Bears

AP

The Packers linked arms as did some in the stands at Lambeau Field. Across the field, the Bears did the same.

No player took a knee or protested in any way during the national anthem Thursday night.

Chants of “USA!” began when a flag was unfurled at midfield before the game.

Aaron Rodgers and Packers players had encouraged the team’s fans to link arms in the stands in a show of unity but not everyone did. CBS cameras showed some fans standing arm-in-arm, but most didn’t appear to be participating.

“This is about equality,” Rodgers said Tuesday about the message the players want to send, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people. But we’ve got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity, and this week we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together.”

On Sunday against the Bengals, Packers players Lance Kendricks, Martellus Bennett and Kevin King remained seated during the national anthem.