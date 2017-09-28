Players, team owners discussed anthem with Roger Goodell in NY Tuesday night

Posted by Josh Alper on September 28, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

A group of players and team owners met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss the national anthem and player protests in New York City on Tuesday night.

Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas said on Thursday that he was one of the players at the meeting along with Eagles defensive end Chris Long, Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater, Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Browns cornerback Jason McCourty and Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey.

Giants co-owner John Mara, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan were there as was NFL exec Troy Vincent for a discussion about how the league, teams and players will approach the playing of the anthem in the weeks to come.

“We were basically talking about what we’re going to do to move forward and how we’re going to approach the whole kneeling situation,” Casillas said, via NJ.com. “It was a whole bunch of opinions shared. There was nothing we decided we’re going to do collectively.”

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said earlier on Thursday that Goodell has been “facilitating conversation between players and owners and coaches” but that the league office will not dictate “one uniform approach” to how teams approach the national anthem.

As for the Giants’ own approach, Casillas said he and several other members of the team met with Mara on Wednesday night and Mara asked that all players stand during the playing of the anthem. Mara also said that he is “in full support of anybody that kneels” as Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison and Landon Collins did before last Sunday’s game.

52 responses to “Players, team owners discussed anthem with Roger Goodell in NY Tuesday night

  1. People on both sides are getting a little ridiculous. Trump isn’t bringing tyranny and the players aren’t being unpatriotic. Yeesh. The NFL sure does produce a lot of blowhards with their fanbases on both sides of the issue. Chill out and let the dudes protest police violence. If it upsets you then tune-out. AT the same time all of the people boo-hooing about Trump, just tune out and let him tweet. Everyone is such a freaking masochist with searching for things to be outraged about. Double Yeesh.

  4. Here is what I am noticing, the left has no problem inserting their politics in to inappropriate places, shoving it down people’s throats, and trying to shame them…But they don’t like it when people disagree with them. Well, tough…you started this and now you have to deal with the backlash.

  6. Hate to state the obvious but if the league and the idiot Goodell had any sense they would have had some representation from fans included who incidentally make their profitability and employment possible.

  8. Wow, the two Seahawk tools Bennett and Sherman weren’t invited? More rhetoric to the whole situation by the NFL players, owners, and Goodell. That group is going to decide by the league? Big Daddy Goodell is the only one to push through a change.

  9. This is a step in the right direction, but conspicuously absent is the word “fans.” My take from the moment I saw our owner’s statement in Tampa was the are afraid of a walkout or mass lawsuit from the players. Meanwhile, many in the MSM would LOVE to see football harmed, because of the fans are just plain old Joes who have family, work hard, love the game, identify with their guys, and want to be entertained without all the politics of the world on Sunday. Owners in Tampa will be different than say, those in New England or New York or Santa Clara. So I agree, you need 32 solutions, each tailored for the local markets, with all players standing. I realize my little pittance of six season tickets won’t break the NFL, but it gives me resolve, and I stand with others who are mad about it and dumping their attendance this weekend, maybe longer. Owners should tell the players to comply with Title 36, Section 301, of the U.S. Code…stand…hand over heart, and encourage them to take up their causes Monday through Saturday, particularly in the offseason.

  10. Roger is feeling the heat. Passing that heat onto owners and players before he mandates standing. This is the “Stand voluntarily before I make you” speech.

  13. I would LOVE IT if someone were to interview over 200 NFL players and ask them what they did to PERSONALLY to overcome oppression growing up.

    Then in the off-season they SHOULD DEVOTE some personal time to kids (and communities) they think a need a helping hand.

  14. Matthew Daniels says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:27 pm
    Chill out and let the dudes protest police violence. If it upsets you then tune-out. AT the same time all of the people boo-hooing about Trump, just tune out and let him tweet.
    ——————
    Agree on your statement about Trump, but some, like Mike Evans, who stated he didn’t even vote last year, are directly protesting Trump. And of course, what does police violence (by a very small minority of bad apples) have to do with the national anthem and the principles it embodies? If anything, they should stand proud and admit the anthem stands for what is good in our country, and they should take their ire out on their local police prcincts for any valid mistreatment.

  15. I’m annoyed as the next fan but I’n going to keep watching on MY TERMS. It may be less, but I’ll still gonna watch because IT’s REALLY MY GAME AND MILLIONS of other NFL’s fans game. They the players started this but us THE FANS will win & take back OUR GAME!!

  16. One thing I learned this week is that the United State is the most arrogant, misinformed, self-centered, lack of empathy and ignorant country on Earth.

  17. And then there is the distraction that keeps the players heads out of the game. I read a local story about the Djax and Mike Evans had a tirade on the plane up to Minneapolis, and the team had meeting on the specific issue that night at the hotel. And since I was there, I can say it looked they are were sleepwalking. The Bucs were one of the teams MOST protesting Sunday and it showed on the field…and how did those Steelers and Raiders do…to more teams completely distracted. As the Bucs get blown out at home this weekend where good ole boy fans dumped their tickets for NYG fans to snatch up, I hope Mike Evans enjoys playing for Electric Blue. I hope the Bucs, who have emphasized to fans “Don’t sell your tix” see they have poked the bear way too hard. Fans in Tampa can handle a couple of ignorant protesting players, but they won’t stand for the owners siding with the players.

  18. I can’t wait until the next TV contracts … sorry boys the ratings have dropped you are going to have to take a pay cut.

  19. How about we just go back to the days before the protest, when the National Anthem wasn’t shown on TV at all, except for the Super Bowl. If it’s not shown on TV, there won’t be any reason for the press to talk about it anymore, and the issue will die away.

  21. hahahaha…that did not take long. Funny how the wallet dictates response. Any one who thinks a big part of that meeting was not “guys, this is going to kill us financially” is kidding themselves.

    The NFL is in serious trouble. The owners want to make it go away and the players seem to damn dumb to realize the economics of the issue. They will soon learn a painful lesson. Ratings mean money and theirs are spiraling the wrong way.

    The issue was all but dead until our draft dodger of a President opened his lying mouth to incite the right wing crazies and racist base of his. What I am noticing is a bunch of right wing racists are hiding behind the flag to avoid addressing a serious issue….racism in this country. The lyre in Chief will not call out White Supremists but rages about a faux insult to a flag he refused to serve…..right wing nuts are hypocrites….THATS WHAT I HAVE NOTICED.

  23. There is nothing to discuss.. Stand for the National Anthem. Kaepernick promotes communist dictators and has been convinced of false social injustice. Uninformed NFL athletes make themselves look ridiculous.

  25. Yea, sooooo I just want to watch some football. Thats it. Its what I pay my NFL Sunday Ticket for. I pay for a product, not an opinion. I pay for the fun, not a bunch whiny millionaires. And in todays world, its an opportunity to get away from the crap storm the media like stirring up and just watch football for a few hours. So last night I cancelled my Sunday Ticket. When all this crap is done with Ill order it again (if the Vikings are contenders of course). I live in the country. I have tree stumps that need taken care of. So Ill just play with gas, diesel and fire for a few hours on Sundays. Maybe strap a pound of tannerite to a tree and see if I can knock that thing down. I dunno. Im going to miss my Vikings but I just grew tired of this protesting crap.

  26. Before Sunday only 3-5% of the 1700 players actually kneeled. It wasn’t until Trump pandered to his base where he needed to distract on doing a deal with dems, supporting a guy he wasn’t sure was going to get Repub nod for Senate, and no health care bill that was going to pass. He figured he’d get them riled up by called them SOBs and making the protest about the flag. Even then only about 15% or so of the 1700 players actually kneeled this past Sunday. This week the NFL players will go back to where it was before Sunday (small percentage kneeling although I think that will increase a little) but those standing will stand together. Trump will say see I got those players to stand and respect the flag..I get things done.. and the players will stand unified and try to increase the dialogue on the issues now there is more attention.

  27. “And of course, what does police violence (by a very small minority of bad apples)”

    Its clearly more than a very small minority in some cities. There are places where there are an awful lot of bad apple police, but just like any other mix plenty of those bad apples are minorities themselves.

  29. Anybody who thinks it is OK to kneel during the anthem must also be OK if I scream during a moment of silence.

    And no, there is no difference between the two.

  30. Matthew Daniels says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    People on both sides are getting a little ridiculous. Trump isn’t bringing tyranny and the players aren’t being unpatriotic. Yeesh. The NFL sure does produce a lot of blowhards with their fanbases on both sides of the issue. Chill out and let the dudes protest police violence. If it upsets you then tune-out. AT the same time all of the people boo-hooing about Trump, just tune out and let him tweet. Everyone is such a freaking masochist with searching for things to be outraged about. Double Yeesh.
    ——————-

    Yes it is getting ridiculous, but it’s been that way LONG before Trump commented.

    However the players ARE being unpatriotic. They’re kneeling during the anthem. It originally started because they wanted the attention of poking the thumb in the eye of America. They thought they could get away with it. That they are free to be punks and not get called out. They were wrong.

    Police violence? No. It’s oppression of people of color by the white man. That’s what the protest was about. Except, that’s not what’s really happening.

    In reality the militarization of the police which places people and police in bad situations, is exacerbated by POLICY.

    Policy enacted by people of all races, colors, and creeds to the detriment of people of all races, colors, and creeds.

    The original protests specifically and needlessly divided people along racial lines, blamed one race, and pretended that this same race isn’t getting killed, literally the most (white people).

    Isn’t it funny these morons are saying Trump is ‘dividing’ us, when it was the protesters themselves that have been doing nothing but dividing us. Dividing us over the flag/anthem, dividing themselves needlessly along racial lines.

    So no, I don’t blame Trump for shining light on the division the protestors themselves created.

    The NFL is scared because Trump is trying to hold owners/coaches to account for their players actions, and if the NFL did this to the player mob, like any other mob, there will be disaster for the NFL.

    The NFL should of nipped this in the bud in the beginning. They didn’t, and now they’re screwed either way. Loss of fan/gov’t support or labor troubles ahead of what will likely be the most contentious CBA negotiation since the NFL player strike in 1987.

    Then even though its a fact that protesters were ignorant and inflammatory, when Trump chimed in, people made it about Trump.

    The media has been playing this up on both sides to make all incidents bigger then they are. Nevertheless the players started this idiocy. All Trump did was comment on it after about a year.

    What are they mad about?
    1. Trump did it. Because after the year and half long freakout by my fellow Democrats regarding Trump, a media induced freakout, that behavior pattern the media created rose up from the ashes. Like riding a bike.
    2. Trump called a unpatriotic protest and unpatriotic protest. Can’t have that when we live in a world where everyone pretends they aren’t what they actually are.
    3. Trump called them S.O.B. which is his right, even if it was counterproductive. This was the so called ‘justification’.
    4. Trump called the owners/coaches to get them out of there and fire them. Well that happens to be the standard basically any other job. Go protest in front of your place of work before your shift and see what happens.

    It is also distracting players from focusing on their game. By all means I hope the Seahawks spend another couple of hours discussing a response to someone who called them out on their ignorance rather then focusing on their craft and upcoming game/opponent.

  31. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says:

    September 28, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    The solution is you stand with respect and keep your activism BS for your own time.

    Last time I checked, no one is forcing you to watch. The beauty of our country is the right to freely express ourselves. The protest has nothing to do with the flag, anthem, etc. With that said, we cannot force our “patriotism” on other Americans.

  32. It was just the last straw. Ray Rice, getting paid to do military tributes, Goodell saying you can get CTE on the couch, Deflategate, wife-beatings, wifebeating cover-ups, not allowed to honor the fallen Dallas Cops, no Super Bowl if you make boys go to the boys rest room. Just the last straw, you can’t take the last straw off and say “the camel’s back is fine now”. i’m tired of non-stop teenaged girl type drama, but without the intellect or seriousness.

  33. at this point the 12 some odd million the US military paid the NFL to have the teams on the sidelines, is going to be pennies compared to what they could lose if this keeps going. bought time to have the teams stay in the locker room. nothing to see here. no more problems.

  34. ctiggs says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:45 pm
    One thing I learned this week is that the United State is the most arrogant, misinformed, self-centered, lack of empathy and ignorant country on Earth.
    ————-
    We also are the world’s big brother and who they come crying to every time there is a tragedy in any far reaching place on the globe. We offer more military and financial aid to many countries more than they provide for themselves (Europe).

    I hope you’re actively trying to make America a better place (in your eyes) otherwise quit complaining and get out of the way.

  35. Dear NFL,

    President Obama stood with his hand over his heart today during the national anthem at the Presidents Cup today. Thank you.

  37. So if we’re all going to get up and arms about how NFL players have their bodies positioned during the national anthem, shouldn’t we also insist that EVERYONE in an NFL stadium show the same respect we’re demanding of the players? So I’m proposing that during the national anthem EVERYONE in the stadium be required to stand, remove their hats, and place their right hand over their heart. No more sneaking in a bathroom break or trying to hit the concession stand or hurrying up to get a beer before kickoff. And no more blowing off the national anthem by tailgating right up to kickoff time. There needs to be a law that if you’re not at your seat standing in the proper position during the anthem – you’re kicked out of the stadium for disrespecting our country. And no more disrespecting our country by leaving your hat on or not having your hand over your heart or talking to other people during the anthem. If security sees any of that going on – BOOM – you’re kicked out. This will certainly go a long way towards making America great again.

  38. It’s not that hard have protests all you want for 23 hours and 58 minutes a day it’s America after all but just stand for the anthem problem solved and we can go back to making fun of the Giants offensive line on the field instead

  40. Hate to state the obvious but if the league and the idiot Goodell had any sense they would have had some representation from fans included who incidentally make their profitability and employment possible.
    ———————————————————————————————————-
    Great point! Besides the anthem not being the right time to stage a protest it is a stupid idea to begin with. If your goal is to advance your cause it does you no good by offending 60% + of the American people. I have heard plenty of conversations about the protest and none of the talk has been about “police brutality” or “racial inequality”. Instead the talk is about the appropriateness of the way these athletes are protesting.

  41. Absolutely astounding to me the players haven’t figured it out. A new CBA is due up in what, like 2 years? Ratings will drop over the next few years. So the players are protesting against, well, I just don’t know. But reduced ratings and lower interest will
    do nothing for them at the next negotiations. I have no idea what they are doing and I
    suspect they do not either. Great ploy by owners to gain great leverage over next contract negotiations. Classic case of chasing the shiny ball.

  42. Well Wall Street is starting to notice as Morgan Stanley have suggested that investors short CBS stock (-1.26 today) because of this controversy, which I gladly did and made a pretty penny today. Money will ultimately decide who stands and who kneels, i.e. Brandon Marshall of the Broncos learned when he lost a few endorsements. When sponsors of the NFL notice what are happening to their bottom lines, and that 7 billion dollar machine runs dry, the players will have no leverage in the end when their contract is up. So if they want to kneel, great, as they go down, I’ll follow the stock prices of their endorsements down to the ground with them.

  43. patriotsarefoolsgold says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm
    Here is what I am noticing, the left has no problem inserting their politics in to inappropriate places, shoving it down people’s throats, and trying to shame them…But they don’t like it when people disagree with them.
    ================================================
    Here is what I am noticing, some people have no understanding of the meaning of hypocrisy.
    As long as you tell them what they want to hear or already believe they are fine but as soon as your view differs from theirs…. they rant and puff out their chest because they just KNOW that they are always right completely missing the fact that they are doing the very thing that they are whining about.

  44. The issue was all but dead until our draft dodger of a President opened his lying mouth to incite the right wing crazies and racist base of his. What I am noticing is a bunch of right wing racists are hiding behind the flag to avoid addressing a serious issue….racism in this country. The lyre in Chief will not call out White Supremists but rages about a faux insult to a flag he refused to serve…..right wing nuts are hypocrites….THATS WHAT I HAVE NOTICED.
    ______

    You don’t know me or why I am passionate about this subject. You just paint with a broad brush in order to validate your own prejudices. Take your self-righteous attitude and stick where the sun don’t shine, clown!

  45. Any solution that doesn’t include Goodell resigning is a failed attempt in damage control. Goodell shirked from his duty as commissioner and willingly allowed this issue to metastasize for 12 months. Thirty two organizations moving in 32 different directions, clearly Goodell offers no leadership and must be replaced.

  46. This is exhausting.

    I suggest the league do as it must.

    We fans will take the appropriate action.

    All I can say is; way to screw-up a good thing.

  47. Ironically, I was sitting at a bar watching the Cowboys on Monday night and of course the anthem protests are the topic of conversation. I kid you not, some guy, while the anthem was playing blurted out “all these s.o.b.s should donate 75% of their salaries, since they’re so oppressed. Disrespecting our anthem”. All the while he’s chugging a double IPA while showing the least bit of concern for “our anthem”.

    30 or so years ago, education (for all Americans) began to take a back seat and we began to slide down the educational food chain.

    These are the results folks. Blind party led zombies that can’t think/speak for themselves and run from real issues. I’ve never seen so many people dance around the real issues.

    Statistics say our country is close to 70% white. As much as this country’s view on race affects non-white people, the majority are the true pawns. The majority can be manipulated with so much ease through faux nationalism, faux patriotism, and dare I say it, racism.

    But keep making this about disrespect of a piece of cloth or about a song written by an Englishman.

    Let’s see if this isn’t moderated.

  49. I have lost a huge amount of respect for everyone so far except for Roger Goodell. If you know what I mean.

  50. jr4real says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:37 pm
    Kraft? Hahahahahaha! useless.
    —————–

    As opposed to the empty suit Lurie, Haslams, and ‘my’ team’s owner that fraud Ross? I’ve been a Phins fan for 50 years. I don’t like the Patriots either but Kraft, Mara and Rooney are 3 of the most influential owners in the league. Give the devils their due. Denying Kraft’s stature with the players and other owners while saying nothing about any of the others there says more about you than him and none of it is good. I look forward to the day the Pats fall back to Earth and are mortal again, you however will still be small.

