President Trump: I think NFL owners are afraid of their players

Posted by Josh Alper on September 28, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT
President Donald Trump’s push to get the NFL to force every player to stand during the playing of the national anthem isn’t slowing down.

In an interview with Fox News taped on Wednesday and broadcast on Thursday morning, the President continued to hammer on the league for allowing players to take a knee or sit during the playing of the song. The latest round of comments focused on NFL owners, who the President says have told him they want to stop players from taking a knee but aren’t doing so out of fear.

“I have so many friends that are owners. And they’re in a box. I mean, I’ve spoken to a couple of them. They say, ‘We are in a situation where we have to do something,'” Trump said. “I think they’re afraid of their players, you want to know the truth, and I think it’s disgraceful. And they’ve got to be tough and they’ve got to be smart.”

There’s not too much difference between those comments and others the President has made recently outside of explicitly raising the idea of the owners, almost all of whom are white, being in fear of players, almost all of whom are black, taking a knee in protest. While the President has said race has nothing to do with his interest in this subject, the entire issue began with Colin Kaepernick protesting unequal treatment of minorities by police and this round of comments does little to keep race out of the forefront of the discussion.

During the interview, the President also asked why the league is not “enforcing a rule that’s been in existence for a long time” that forces players to stand for the anthem.

No such rule exists. The NFL’s Game Operations Manual says both teams must be on the field for the playing of the anthem, but that players “should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking.” Should and must mean two different things, obviously, and the NFL confirmed last year that there is no requirement placed on players to stand for the song.

The President has made it quite clear that he feels the league should have a different approach and it seems that he’s going to keep talking about it until they bow to that feeling.

24 responses to “President Trump: I think NFL owners are afraid of their players

    So what about the teams like Pittsburgh that stayed IN the locker room? Did they break the rule?

  3. 99% of us believe that kneeling for the Anthem is wrong because it shows support for crime and terrorism. However, only Donald, “the Divider” Trump could make something so despicable so popular.

  4. Stop talking about the NFL Trump! You are just using your fake patriotism to distract Americans from your treason and incredibly poor leadership.

  6. PATRIOT: a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.

  7. Just read an article Republican Senator says Russian internet trolls stoked NFL debate… interesting.

    I don’t support the flag protest but I also don’t support Trumps cheap divisive tactics. I’m baffled about all of the outrage. Where was all the outrage when the confederate flag was being paraded around? I use to often see the confederate flag at college and pro games and different nationally televised events around the country. Is there anything more disrespectful to the flag than something that wanted to eliminate what it actually stood for States uniting to form a country? Trump and the extremes on both sides who seem to get some type of perverse enjoyment out of political and racial discourse appear to be happy about the renewed protesting. I thought the NFL was doing a good job with this ill advised protest. Colin was out of the league and, I believe, only 3 or 4 players were still protesting. The political views of young people in their 20’s is not something mature adults should waist much time on.

  9. Not Jerruh. They’re afraid of Jerruh. Jerry is afraid of Jerruh. You know how to get over this mess. Let’s quit talking about it. Players quit protesting. Lets play some darn football its only wk 4 and the only football story I can think of is the way the refs handled that Lions game and the KC rookie rb in beast mode. Now that guy deserves some attention.

  10. “Still amazed that the man who ran an entire campaign on saying “America sucks” has the gall to accuse others of insufficient national pride.”
    – Parker Molloy

  11. I actually agree with Trump on this one everyone of the owners is afraid of being called a racist plain and simple.

  13. Sigh. I wish the President would stop deflecting. This is the equivalent of Nero playing the fiddle while Rome burns. Our federal government is in chaos and Trump has chosen to turn the publics attention to the National Football League and away from his governments failings.

  15. The players should be afraid of the fans – fans are going to speak with their wallets. 2017 ratings are already 11% below the 2016 ratings (which were 8% below 2015 ratings). That’s an 18% decline over the past two years.

    That is going to have an impact on the salary cap at some point.

  19. Owners are scared of players sitting out.
    They assume the fans will get over it.
    What a “great” time to have the weakest commissioner in the history of sports at the helm to navigate this PR disaster! Time to earn that $30 million paycheck, Rog!

  20. Great opportunity for an owner to meet with the team, start a dialogue, come up with some out-front action that they can all do together on their off day. Out in the community, showing solidarity. Meet with city officials, law officials, MAKE change happen if change is the ultimate goal.

    I’m in sales, I can’t wait for sales to come to me, I have to go get it, make it happen. Kneeling isn’t going to make any changes come to fruition, get off the knees and use your feet.

    The NFL has screwed this up so bad. I do hope ratings continue to plummet, revenues drop, and Goodell is finally fired. This is a PR nightmare bigger than Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson, not that those offenses aren’t worse, just that this is personal for so many more people.

  22. anyone that learned Latin or French or Spanish know should and must are the same:

  24. This is the world we live in now. I don’t know where we went wrong. On one side, today’s youth think that they have the Right to not be offended by anything (which is against the ENTIRE reason for our 1st Amendment). On the other side we somehow came to the point where we elected this Demagogue to the highest office in the land. As human beings we all make mistakes, and the beauty of our system is that we get to correct those mistakes. I am not an Obama fan in any sense of the word, but can anyone honestly say they were more embarrassed on a world stage with him in office? If the owners acquiesce to Trumps demands, the next step will be to make “God Bless Trump, Our Supreme Leader” the only legal cheer at any sporting event. I dislike seeing anthem protests just as much as the next person, and it is definitely hurting the league. That being said, being President doesn’t also automatically make you the stand-in commissioner of any sport you choose. He is putting himself AND the owners in a very tough spot. If the owners cave, the players will probably strike. If they don’t they diminish the (very little remaining) credibility in the Office of President. Meanwhile fans have to sit and watch all this as it happens.

