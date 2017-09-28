Report: Ty Montgomery has broken ribs

AP

Ty Montgomery remained in the locker room when the weather delay in Green Bay ended. The Packers would not confirm the running back has broken ribs, which Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported.

The Packers did announce Montgomery won’t return but continued to call it a “chest” injury.

Montgomery apparently was injured on one of his first runs of the game. He had five carries for 28 yards on the Packers’ first drive.

To make matters worse for the Packers, Montgomery’s backup, Jamaal Williams, left in the second quarter with a knee injury. His return is questionable.

Williams had four carries for 11 yards.

Aaron Jones and fullback Aaron Ripkowski were the only backs remaining for the Packers with Devante Mays among their inactives.

The Packers, who entered the game banged up, also lost linebackers Blake Martinez and Joe Thomas in the second quarter. Martinez was evaluated for a concussion and returned late in the second quarter. Thomas limped to the locker room.

The Packers, though, led 21-0 late in the second quarter.